Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology: Southern region final round of AIMA Student Management Games, Venkataram Hall, 8.30 a.m.

KSG College of Arts and Science: Seminar on IPR and self-transformation, 10.30 a.m.

Dr.NGP Institute of Technology: Workshop in bridging the skill gap, 3 p.m.; Joy of Giving Event - Magizhchi, 9 a.m.

Adithya Institute of Management: World space week celebrations in association with Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, AID Auditorium, 11 a.m.

Engineering College: Guest lecture on international logistics, 11 a.m.; guest lecture on strategies for non profit orgnaisation, 1.30 p.m.

Kongunadu Arts and Science College: National symposium on green ecology for environmental security, 10 a.m.

Karunya University: Launching of Agriculture Research Station and Inauguration of School of Agriculture and Biosciences, 11.30 a.m.

