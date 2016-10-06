RELIGION
The Vedapatashala: Sharadhkala Navarathri Mahothsavamin, Special Poojas, Annapoorneshwari - Yoga Narashimar Sannidhi, East Ponnurangam Road, 6 a.m.
Sri Sai Dwarakamayi Temple: Mahakumbabishegam, temple premises, Shringar Nagar, Peelamedu, 9 a.m.
Dharma Rakshina Samithi: Saraswati Nama Jabavelvi, Athi Vinayakar Temple, Oppanakkara Street, 6 a.m. onwards
Isha: Linga bhairavi, flute and violin concert, Isha, Vellingiri Foot Hills, 5.45 a.m.
Theethipalayam Sai Baba Temple: 1008 Baba mahamadra homam, 8.30 a.m.
Poompuhar: Navarathri kolu doll expo, Big Bazaar Street show room, 10 a.m.
CULTURE
Gujarat Mela: BMN Kalyana Mandapam, Gounder Mills Post, Mettuppalayam Road, 10 a.m.
GENERAL
Ulchemy: Life transforming programme - Beautiful and Blissful Life, Akshi Hall, Vennila Building, Near Anjaneyar Temple, 6.15 p.m.
OSAI: Uyir Nizhal, wildlife photo expo, TNAU, 10 a.m.
Book Park and PSGR Krishnammal Higher Secondary School: Book Fest, 10 a.m.
Karunya University: Launching of Agriculture Research Station and Inauguration of School of Agriculture and Biosciences, 11.30 a.m.
Karunya School of Management: CSR Summit, 3 p.m.
PSG College of Arts and Science: M.S. Subbulakshmi memorial concert - Vinayakar temple premises, 3 p.m.
GRG School of
Management
Studies: CXO talk, institute campus, 3 p.m.
Kongunadu Arts and Science College: National symposium on green ecology for environmental security, 10 a.m.
Sri Ramakrishna
Engineering College: Guest lecture on international logistics, 11 a.m.; guest lecture on strategies for non profit orgnaisation, 1.30 p.m.
Adithya Institute of Management: World space week celebrations in association with Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, AID Auditorium, 11 a.m.
GEM Hospital: IASSGCON and ISLPR Pancreas Summit, CODISSIA, 8 a.m.
Lions Club International: Centennial Year-Lions World Service Day celebrations, COINDIA Auditorium, 7.30 pm.
Dr.NGP Institute of Technology: Workshop in bridging the skill gap, 3 p.m.; Joy of Giving Event - Magizhchi, 9 a.m.
KSG College of Arts and Science: Seminar on IPR and self-transformation, 10.30 a.m.
Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology: Southern region final round of AIMA Student Management Games, Venkataram Hall, 8.30 a.m.
Tirupur
Central Silk
Board and NIFT-TEA Knitwear Fashion Institute: Interactive Session on ‘Techno-commercialisation of Silk knitwear’, Sripuram Trust Hall, 5.30 p.m.