RELIGION
Vedhapatashala: Sharadhkala Navarathri Mahothsavmin, Special Poojas, Shree Annapoorneshwari Yoga Narashimar Sannidhi, East Ponnurangam Road, R.S. Puram,
7 a.m.
Isha Yoga Centre: Linga Bhairavi - Hindusthani Vocal, Vellingiri Foot Hills, 5.45 p.m.
Dharma Rakshina Samithi: Saraswathi Nama Jabavelvi, Athivinayakar Temple, Oppanakkara Street, 6 a.m.
Poompuhar: Navarathri Kolu Expo, Big Bazaar Street showroom,
10 a.m.
GENERAL
OSAI: Uyirnizhal 13th wildlife photo expo to mark Wildlife Week celebrations, TNAU, 11 a.m.
International
Association of Lions Clubs: Lions World Service Day celebrations, Swachh Bharat Projects - Distribution of Umbrellas, Collectorate 10 a.m., distribution of dustbins, Railway Junction,
11.30 a.m.
AJK College of Arts and Science: Three-day national workshop,
10 a.m.
RVS Arts and Science College: International Elders Day rally, 3 p.m.
Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalayam: Kalaimagal Vizha,
6 p.m.
Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology: Special Lecture, 2.30 p.m.