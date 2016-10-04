RELIGION

Vedhapatashala: Sharadhkala Navarathri Mahothsavmin, Special Poojas, Shree Annapoorneshwari Yoga Narashimar Sannidhi, East Ponnurangam Road, R.S. Puram,

7 a.m.

Isha Yoga Centre: Linga Bhairavi - Hindusthani Vocal, Vellingiri Foot Hills, 5.45 p.m.

Dharma Rakshina Samithi: Saraswathi Nama Jabavelvi, Athivinayakar Temple, Oppanakkara Street, 6 a.m.

Poompuhar: Navarathri Kolu Expo, Big Bazaar Street showroom,

10 a.m.

GENERAL

OSAI: Uyirnizhal 13th wildlife photo expo to mark Wildlife Week celebrations, TNAU, 11 a.m.

International

Association of Lions Clubs: Lions World Service Day celebrations, Swachh Bharat Projects - Distribution of Umbrellas, Collectorate 10 a.m., distribution of dustbins, Railway Junction,

11.30 a.m.

AJK College of Arts and Science: Three-day national workshop,

10 a.m.

RVS Arts and Science College: International Elders Day rally, 3 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalayam: Kalaimagal Vizha,

6 p.m.

Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology: Special Lecture, 2.30 p.m.

