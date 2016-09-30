RELIGION

Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Special Poojas for Pradosham, Temple premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 4.30 p.m.

Arsha Vidya Gurukulam: Talk on The Bhagavata Sara by Swami Sadatmananda Saraswati, Bharatia Vidya Bhavan Premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 6 p.m.

Poompuhar: Navarathri Kolu doll expo, Big Bazaar Street showroom, 10 a.m.

CULTURE

Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: Artists Meet, Art Gallery, Avanashi Road, 10 a.m.

GENERAL

AJK College of Arts and Science: Seminar on developments and future trends in embedded system and design, 2 p.m., Seminar on Foreign Direct Investment at 10 a.m.

SNS College of Technology: Workshop on Android Nougat Took, 10 a.m.

Sri Jayendra Saraswathy Maha Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science: Guest lecture, 10.30 a.m.

Nehru Institute of Management Studies: Guest Lecture on Time Zone, 10 a.m.

Sankara College of Science and Commerce: International Conference on Emerging Trends, 10 a.m.

Dr.NGP Arts and Science College: National Conference, 9.45 a.m.

RVS ALS IAS Academy: Mega Seminar for aspirants, RVS Senthil Andavar Kalyana Mandapam, Kumaran Kottam campus, Kannampalayam, 3 p.m.

RVS Institute of Management Studies and Research: Inauguration of Horizon, Karl Kubel Institute, Anaikatti, 5 p.m.

Coimbatore Productivity Council: One-day training programme on Productivity and Profitability, council hall, Race Course, 9.30 a.m.

PSG Institute of Management: Interaction with Ambassador and Consul General of Kingdom of Belgium Bart De Groof, 10 a.m.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India: Discussion on Income Declaration Scheme, CMA Bhawan, SFI Apartments, Sathyamoorthy Road, 5 p.m.

Dr.NGP Arts and Science College: One-day national conference, 4 p.m.

Happy Valley Business School: Knowledge Sharing series, 2.30 p.m.