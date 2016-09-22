Sri Krishna College of Technology: Hands on training on computational fluid dynamics, Main block, 9 a.m.

Karpagam Institutions: Guest lecture on Internet of Thins, LBS Hall, Karpagam College of Engineering premises, 10 a.m.

Dr. GR Damodaran College of Science: National symposium on underwater networking and communication, 9.30 a.m.

Coimbatore Productivity Council: Programme on First Aid, Council conference Hall, Race Course, 9.30 a.m.

