RELIGION

Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham - Manoranjitham: Gokulashtami - Navarathri Music Festival, Ayyappan Puja Sangham, Ram Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Poompuhar: Expo of Navarathri Kolu dolls, Big Bazaar Street show room, 10 a.m.

CULTURE

Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu: Srishti Expo cum sale, Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, Avanashi Road, 10 a.m.

Southern India Mills Association: 10th CEO Conference, Navigating Future Textile Business, Ball Room, Hotel The Residency, Avanashi Road, 9.30 a.m.

Coimbatore Productivity Council: Programme on First Aid, Council conference Hall, Race Course, 9.30 a.m.

Hindusthan College of Arts and Science: Inauguration of CRST,

11 a.m.

Dr. GR Damodaran College of Science: National symposium on underwater networking and communication, 9.30 a.m.

Karpagam Institutions: Guest lecture on Internet of Thins, LBS Hall, Karpagam College of Engineering premises, 10 a.m.

Sree Narayana Guru College: Seminar on medicinal plants against human diesease management,

2 p.m.

Dr.NGP Institute of Technology: Real time streaming analytics using spark, 9.30 a.m.

KG College of Arts and Science: Orinentation on humanity services, 1.30 p.m.

Jansons Institute of Technology: Engineers Day and SAE Technical Day, 9 a.m.

Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital : Rose Day, KMCH Auditorium, 9.30 a.m.

Coimbatore Institute of Management and Technology: Three-day entrepreneurship awareness camp, Government Arts College, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Krishna College of Technology: Hands on training on computational fluid dynamics, Main block, 9 a.m.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

Tea Board, UPASI and CCPA: India International Tea Convention, Sterling Holiday Resort, Fern Hill, Ooty, 11 a.m.

