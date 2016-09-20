Adithya Institute of Technology: Two-day national event on Internet of Things, 9.30 a.m.

Hindusthan Institute of Technology: Two-day national level workshop on Grtid and cloud computing, 9.30 a.m.

Coimbatore Productivity Council: One day training programme on cost effectiveness and waste elmination, council conference hall, 9.30 a.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...