RELIGION
Gnanvani Sangamam : K. Mani speaks on Manickavasagar’s Sivapuranam, Dhanwanthri Temple, Olympus, 6 p.m.
Manoranjitham - Sri Ayyappa Puja Sangham: Gokulashtami - Navarathri Music Festival, Ayyappa Puja Sangham, Ram Nagar, 6 p.m.
Poompuhar: Navarathri Kolu doll Expo, Big Bazaar Street showroom, 10 a.m.
GENERAL
Electrotec: Valediction and awards function, CODISSIA Trade fair complex, 10.30 a.m.
Government Museum: Photo expo on botanical varieties, museum premises, Nehru Stadium, 10 a.m.
Raj Vidya Kender: Discourse on Inner Peace, Ardra Hall, Huzur Road, 11 a.m.
SNR Trust and Sri Ramakrishna Hospitals - Diabetes detection and education mela, Sri Ramakrishna Kalyana Mandapam, Avarampalayam Road 9 a.m.
GEM Hospital : Obesicon II, Pankaja Mill Road, 9 a.m.
Coimbatore Medical College: Golden Jubilee Celebrations, OSAM 2016, Auditorium, Medical College premises, Peelamedu, 2 p.m.
Nanneri Kazhagam: Book release function, Kikkani school, 6 p.m.
Sangamam: Seminar on New Education Policy, VRK complex, Velandipalayam, 10 a.m.
Lions Club International: Valedictory function of 4th Lions Quest, TV Sekharan Memorial School, Kovaipudur, 3.30 p.m.
Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyala College of Arts and Science: Alumni Meet, 10 a.m.