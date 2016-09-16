CULTURE

Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham - Manoranjitham: Gokulashtami - Navarathri Music Festival, inauguration by B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman, Bharathia Vidya Bhavan, Sangham premises, Ram Nagar, 5.30 p.m.;

concert by Akkarai Sisters, 6 p.m.

Poompuhar: Expo-cum-sale of Kolu dolls, showroom premises, Big Bazaar Street, 4.30 p.m.

GENERAL

SNR Sons College:

Ruchira - South Indian food festival, SNR Auditorium, 6 p.m.

Avinashilingam University: Training Programme, Conference Hall, Faculty of Engineering, 10.15 a.m.; Seminar on Anti Ragging, Thiruchitrambalam auditorium, 2.30 p.m.

Coimbatore Productivity Council: Two-day programme on supervisory skill development, Council hall, Vyshnav, Race Course, 9.30 a.m.

Coimbatore Institute of Management and Technology: National conference on Cognitive Science Research, Auditorium,

10 a.m.

Lions Club of Coimbatore

Ram Nagar: Hunger Relief Programme, Cheshire Homes, Sowripalayam Road, Peelamedu, 12.30 p.m.

Tamil Nadu College of Engineering: Symposium Exectraa, Seminar Hall, 10.30 a.m.

LIC Housing Finance: Ungal Illam - Mega Property Fair, Suguna Mandapam, Avanashi Road,

10 a.m.

Federal Bank: Inauguration of Federal Skill Academy, Madhura Towers, Tiruchi Road, 4.45 p.m.

KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology: National workshop, Veena Hall, 9 a.m.

National Board for Workers Education and Development: Workers Education Day, Conference Hall, Rhythem, Nirmala College for Women, 10.30 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College: Grand Marketing Mela ‘Stop N Shop”, 10 a.m.; national workshop on Quadcopter the UAV, 10 a.m.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National