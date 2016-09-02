CULTURE

Rajalakshmi Fine Arts: September Season, Sarojini Auditorium, Kikkani School, 7 p.m.

GENERAL

Small Industries Product Promotion Organisation: Exhibition cum Sales at Kovai Utsav, Savitha Hall, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 12 noon.

Rotary Coimbatore Manchester and Tamil Nadu Police: Campaign on wear helmets, S. Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police – Traffic inaugurates, LIC Signal – Avanashi Road, 8.30 a.m.

SAATA: Inauguration of International Transational Analysis Conference, Hotel Park Plaaza, 9 a.m.

Park Group of Institutions: Park Drona Awards 16 and Teachers Day, Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium, PCET, 10.15 a.m.

Yi Coimbatore: Project Masoom awareness, Tex Park Road, Civil Aerodrome Road, 9.30 a.m.

RVS College of Arts and Science: Coaching class for TNPSC VAO Exam, VM Hall, 9.30 a.m.

Sree Narayana Guru College: Youth club inauguration, Seminar Hall, 10.15 a.m.

Sankara College of Science and Commerce: Free eye camp, 10 a.m.

Kovai Kalaimagal College of Arts and Science: Guest Lecture, 9.30 a.m.

KTVR Knowledge Park: Teacher’s Day celebrations, 2 p.m.

Sri Krishna College of Technology: Credit course, 9 a.m.

CODISSIA and SIDBI: Counselling and guidance to entrepreneurs, Conference Hall, Huzur Road, 3 p.m.

SNS College of Technology: Workshop on Cyber Security, 9.30 a.m.

METTUPALAYAM

Rotary Club of Mettupalayam and Nanjiah Lingammal Polytechnic College: RYLA Award 2016, College premises, Sirumugai Road, 3.30 p.m.

