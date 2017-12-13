In bid to assuage fisherfolk’s angst, CM doubles compensation to ₹20 lakh

more-in

During his visit to one of the affected villages here on Tuesday, 12 days after Cyclone Ockhi struck, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami made a slew of announcements, including doubling the compensation to ₹20 lakh for the families of the deceased, in an attempt to assuage the palpable angst in the affected villages over inefficiencies in rescue and rehabilitation measures.

Addressing a select group of affected families and clergymen from Thoothur and nearby villages from where at least 428 fishermen, who ventured into the sea, were yet to be traced, the Chief Minister announced that the compensation had been increased and brought on a par with the amount announced by the Kerala government to affected families there.

Recently, the State government had enhanced the compensation amount from ₹4 lakh to ₹10 lakh for the families of deceased fishermen. As regards the demand to relax the seven-year waiting time before declaring a missing seafarer dead, he said he had asked a committee of Ministers and bureaucrats to look into the possibility of treating this as a special case and reducing the waiting period through a Government Order so that the families could receive the compensation sooner.

He also assured the affected families that efforts would be made to intensify the rescue operations until all the missing fishermen were rescued. Other key announcements included the doubling of immediate relief to all families in the fishing villages from ₹2,500 to ₹5,000, the installation of a 300-feet tower and the distribution of modern communication equipment to fishermen with support from the World Bank to mitigate inefficiencies in communication mechanisms during natural disasters.

‘A disappointment’

The CM’s visit, however, appeared to have done little to address the dissatisfaction among the affected villagers, with many expressing disappointment that he failed to visit their respective villages.

His meeting with the affected fisherfolk was organised at a government-aided college in Thoothur, where only a select group of roughly 20 people from each affected village with pre-issued passes were allowed.

Claiming that the CM was forced to visit the district after they intensified their protest, P. Peter Prakash, a fisherman from Thoothur, said he should have visited Thoothur and nearby villages and directly met with the affected families.

A large contingent of police was deployed near the spot in Thoothur where people have been protesting for the past few days, barely a kilometre away from the college, to avoid any untoward incident.

A. Inthes, whose family-owned boat with several fishermen on board has gone missing, said that although he managed to obtain a pass for the event, he was not allowed to highlight his demands, despite initial assurances that he would be given the opportunity to do so. The Chief Minister, who entered the meeting hall and tried to interact with families seated in the first row, had to console wailing women, who pleaded for the rescue of their missing loved ones.

Most Rev. Nazarene Soosai, Bishop, Kottar Diocese, and Anto Joris, parish priest, Poothurai, addressed the CM on behalf of the affected families and highlighted their grievances.

However, the residents of Thoothur and other villages expressed mixed opinions about giving up their ongoing protest after the CM's visit.