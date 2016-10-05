G. D. Yadav, Vice-Chancellor, Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai, and Vijayamohanan K. Pillai, Director CSIR-CECRI, at CSIR Foundation Day celebrations at CECRI in Karaikudi on Monday.

74th Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Foundation Day lecture held

Prof G. D. Yadav, Vice Chancellor, Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai and vociferous advocate of chemical sciences and industry, has stressed the importance of ‘going green’ while developing technologies for societal benefits.

Delivering the ‘CSIR Foundation Day’ lecture at the 74th Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – Foundation day, organised at the Central Electrochemical Research Institute here on Monday, he said CSIR, the organisation pioneering in technologies for the societal benefits has laid importance for going green.

At the heart of several challenges the mankind faced today in driving the world into a sustainable future lay the tremendous potential of networked pores, particles and interfaces, he said.

“Beginning with simple coffee filters and face masks for two-wheeler users, network architecture could play a major impact while developing technologies,” he said adding network architecture could also play vital role in coal gasification and liquefaction, membranes, biodiesel, catalyst deactivation, hydrogen generation and generating value added chemicals from large volume industrial by-products such as glycerol.

“As for the future, network architecture holds great potential in sequestration of carbon dioxide and its conversion into hydrocarbons and polymers,” Prof Yadav said.

Bio-catalytic processing based on bio-feedstock was another emerging area, he said adding it was a potential green methodology for creating biowaste-free environment.

Prof Vijayamohanan K. Pillai, Director CSIR-CECRI, in his presidential address, recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expectation of CSIR aligning itself with national missions.

CSIR’s translational projects relating to fertilisers, redox flow batteries, thermal barrier coating for missiles and effluent treatment for small and medium enterprises and clean water would go a long way in achieving the missions.