The abundant talent in the Science subject available with the rural students came to light at the day-long Kannantheri Cluster Resource Centre level inter-school science exhibition held at the Kannantheri Panchayat Union Middle School at Makudanchavadi union on Friday. The science exhibition was organised jointly by the Sarva Siksha Abiyan and Rashtriya Aviskar Abiyan on the topic ‘Role of science, technology and maths in the overall development of the country’.

Students of 14 rural government schools had displayed scientific models on the various achievements of the country in the field of science and technology. Each school had displayed four science models – two in upper primary category and two in primary category.

The models on the various health concepts, improving the transport system, particularly in the cities to meet the growing demands of the people, and protecting the towns and cities during natural calamities such as floods, earthquake etc proved major attractions.

K. Vijayalakshmi, supervisor, Makudanchavadi Block Resource Centre, declared the exhibition open.

K. Chandrasekar, headmaster of the Kannantheri Panchayat Union Middle School, who presided over the inaugural, underlined the importance of creating scientific temper in the young minds with rural background. The model displayed by the students of Kannantheri Panchayat Union Middle School was adjudged as the best model and the school was awarded the overall championship.

In the individual category, M. Lavanya of Panchayat Union Middle School, Thappakuttai, won the first prize. The second prize went to Karthika Devi of Sinnamariamman Temple Panchayat Union Primary School, and the third prize to N. Sakthivel of Panchayat Union School.