Ms Vrinda Sarup, secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, inspected the implementation of National Food Security Act, which came into force in the State from November 1.

Accompanied by Collector S Natarajan, secretary State food and cooperative department Pradeep Yadav and Commissioner for Food and consumer protection Madhaumathi, the secretary inspected a fair price shop at Paramakudi and a Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown here on Thursday.

Ms. Sarup inspected a fair price shop, run by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation at Paramakudi and checked the distribution of essentials to ration card holders.

She also checked the computerisation of public distribution system and how the salesman at the shop captured the Aadhaar linked data using the Point of Sale (POS) devise. The automation or computerisation of the PDS would ensure total transparency in the distribution of essentials, right from lifting of stocks from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation store houses to the fair price shops and till the items were distributed to the card holders.