Members of the Primary School Teachers Association observing a fast in Thoothukudi on Sunday.— Photo: N.Rajesh

Members of Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers Federation observed fast here on Sunday.

Its district president, Paul Abraham, who led the fast near Chidambara Nagar bus stop along Palayamkottai road, said the state government should implement the recommendations of Seventh Pay Commission and provide enhanced salaries to teachers on a par with teachers working in central government schools.

To protect the livelihoods of teachers, the government should scrap the existing contributory pension and replace it with the old pension scheme.

The Centre’s new education policy is ambiguous so that the State government should hold talks with educational organisations about the policy and present its opinion to the Centre.

As there were a lot of vacancies in schools, teachers with suitable educational qualifications should be appointed accordingly, he said.