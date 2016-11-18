The Tamil Nadu Postgraduate Teachers Association (TNPGTA) has demanded the State government to constitute a committee to implement the recommendations of the 7th pay commission.

Leaders who spoke at an agitation organised here on Thursday, urged the State government to merge 100 per cent Dear Allowance (DA) with the basic pay for teachers and government employees and announce interim relief, DA arrears from July 1, extend the regular scale of pay for teachers appointed from June 1, 2006, withdraw the new pension scheme and implement the old pension scheme as promised by the Chief Minister during electioneering, implementation of the alternate education policy in the place of National Education Policy 2016, upgrade basic amenities at the examination and valuation centres of Plus Two, ensure service protection for teachers and ensure free working atmosphere etc.

P. Manohar, State Propaganda Secretary of the association explained the demands of the association. C. Vallivelu, State Secretary and other leaders participated.