The Nilgiris Nelikolu Micro and Small Tea Growers and Farmers Development Society (NSTF Society), has called on the government to implement the 75:25 Realistic Price Sharing Formula for green tea leaves, similar to the formula implemented in Kenya.

In a press release here, the Society said that currently, a 65:35 price sharing formula was being followed, whereby growers receive 65 percent of the sale value of the tea, while the rest is passed onto the owner of the tea factory.

“The value of the tea given to the grower is divided into four parts. So we receive a fraction of the value of the tea,” said S. Raman, president of the Society.

Since the present green tea leaves Price Sharing Formula of 65:35 is not favourable to the Nilgiris Small Tea Growers, we are going to insist the government on implementing 75:25 formula, which is successfully implemented in Kenya, wherein, around 6 lakh Kenyan Small Tea Growers are benefited (95 per cent of Kenyan tea is owned by small tea growers, who own around 1 acre each there), the release said.

Meetings

Regional level small tea growers interactive meetings are to be organised in Kundah, Balacola, Anikkorai, Kotagiri and Coonoor on Thursday and Friday.

The proceedings of the meetings will be submitted to the Union Commerce Minister, Commerce Secretary and Tea Board, said the Society members.

