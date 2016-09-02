Immunisation of cattle in the district against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) was initiated by the Animal Husbandry Department on Thursday at Chinnasemur village.

A total of 3,72,550 heads of cattle: 2,80,508 cows and 92042 buffaloes, will be immunised against picorna virus to safeguard farmers against losses caused by FMD ailment, Regional Joint Director R. Ravichandran said.

Immunisation is carried out free of cost twice every year, and in Erode district, the current drive until September 21 will be the 11th round of immunisation. A cost of Rs. 23.27 lakh will be incurred for administering 3.73 lakh doses on cattle through conduct of camps across the district encompassing the Corporation limits, four municipalities, 42 town panchayats, 14 panchayat unions, 375 revenue villages, 225 grama panchayats, and 3,199 hamlets.

The immunisation drive will be carried out at the camps from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on all days. The Animal Husbandry Department has instructed farmers that pregnant cows and calves over four months could also be immunised.