The District police have made elaborate security arrangements and decided to deploy more than 5,000 police personnel, bring the entire Paramakudi town under CCTV network and use camera-fitted Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for the peaceful conduct of the 59th death anniversary of Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran on Sunday.

“For the first time, we have decided to monitor the crowd and vehicle movements in Paramakudi town through digital eyes by installing as many as 30 CCTV cameras at all vantage and strategic points as part of the enhanced security arrangements,” Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan told The Hindu on Friday.

He said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) J. K. Tripathy had reviewed the security arrangements with senior officials at Paramakudi and later at Madurai on Thursday and would review the full dress rehearsal in Paramakudi on Saturday.

The posse of over 5,000 police personnel, including 30 companies of Tamil Nadu Special Police, five platoons of Armed Reserve Police, 30 units of local police, striking force, bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads would be deployed in the district on Saturday.

The district has been divided into 11 sectors and each sector would be headed by an officer in the rank of Superintendent of Police. Under the overall supervision of Mr. Tripathy, three Inspector Generals (IGs) of Police, four Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of Police, 16 SPs, four ASPs, 12 ADSPs and 18 DSPs were being pressed into service in the massive security drill.

The camera-fitted UAV would beam aerial footages, which would be extremely useful for crowd management at the memorial and surrounding areas, the SP said. All the CCTV cameras installed at the memorial site and at different places in the town would be connected to the special control room in Paramakudi, he said.

Police picketing on all the 119 prohibited routes in the district began on Friday, the SP said adding policemen were posted at all the entry and exit points on these routes. Two wheeler and four wheeler patrolling vehicles with videographing facilities would keep vigil on all prohibited routes, the SP added. Besides, police have set up 18 check posts with facilities to videograph vehicle movements, he said. Meanwhile, the prohibitory order passed by Collector S. Natarajan, came into force from Friday, banning public meetings, processions and assembly of five or more persons for two months in the district, except with prior permission to maintain law and order and public peace.