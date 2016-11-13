The Salem District United Lorry Owners Association has urged the government to cancel the permit of the lorries indulging in the illegal activity of smuggling sand.

A resolution adopted at the district executive committee meeting of the association held here on Wednesday said that more than 200 lorries are illegally smuggling sand from the river beds along Thottiyam – Namakkal stretch to various parts of Karnataka state every day. These lorries were always over-loaded too.

Recently, the official machinery of Krishnagiri district cancelled the permits of 70 lorries indulging in this illegal activity. The revenue officials of Salem, Namakkal and Tiruchi districts too should follow suit and initiate similar action against the erring lorries.

About 300 sand seaving units functioning near the government sand quarries in the Thottiyam – Namakkal stretch were helping the sand lorries in this illegal activity. The state government should cancel the license of all these units, the resolution said.

The meeting commended the Krishnagiri district administration for initiating stringent action against the vehicles indulging in such illegal activity.

Yet another resolution criticised the repeated hike in the price of petrol and diesel. The hike affects the country’s economy in a big way, it said and called upon the Centre to roll back the price hike immediately.

The meeting welcomed the decision of the Centre to scrap the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination currency.