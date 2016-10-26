A special team of the Additional Commissionerate of Customs at the district headquarters here has seized foreign currencies worth Rs. 5.37 lakh after detecting illegal transactions by an authorised agent. As much as Rs. 1.24 lakh in Indian currency had also been seized.

Acting on a tip-off and on the direction of E. Clement Jeevananthan, Assistant Commissioner of Customs, a special team comprising Superintendents – C. Senthilnathan, A. Sampathkumar, P. Sudalaimuthu and G. Jayapal – raided a ‘communication shop’ at a shopping complex here recently and made the ‘seizure’. After obtaining a statement from Abdul Razaq (30), who had been illegally transacting in currencies of various foreign countries, the team handed over the currencies and the statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wing in Madurai for further action.

The ED would probe the case after registering a case invoking the provisions of Foreign Exchange Maintenance Act (FEMA), Mr. Jeevananthan said.

The amount involved might not be big but the crackdown by Customs officials would deter others involved in such illegal activities in the district. The Customs would also inform the income-tax department, he said.

Razaq claimed that he was an agent of Western Union, the American financial services and communications company, but had no records to prove his claim, officials said. He was not detained, the officials said, adding the ED would summon him for questioning during the course of investigation.

As the district has the largest number of passport holders in the southern region, many authorised and licensed agents are involved in money transfers. The postal department has tied up with Western Union for foreign money transfer and the head post office topped the Tamil Nadu circle with 9,349 transactions involving Rs. 17.94 crore during 2015-16, Mr. N.J. Uthaya Singh, Superintendent of Post Offices, said.

Ramanathapuram division came second with 18,988 transactions, amounting to Rs. 37.82 crore during 2015-16, he said.