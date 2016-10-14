Inspector General of Police (South Zone) S. Murugan reviewed the security arrangements for Thevar Jayanthi, scheduled to be held on October 30 at Pasumpon, with senior police officials at Kamudhi on Thursday.

The IG reviewed the security arrangements with Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) Anand Kumar Somani, DIG (Ramanathapuram Range) Kapil Saratkar and Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan at Kamudhi Special Force Training College.

This year’s Thevar Jayanthi would mark the 109th birth anniversary and the 54th ‘guru puja’ of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar, and the preliminary review meeting was to ensure that the event passed off peacefully, Mr. Manivannan told The Hindu .

The district administration had already promulgated prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and banned movement of volunteers in hired vehicles and autorickshaws, and on two-wheelers for the event.

Later, Mr. Murugan reviewed the security arrangements with Mr. Saratkar and Sivaganga Superintendent of Police T. Jayachandran at Kalayarkoil for the 215th death anniversary of Marudhu brothers to be observed at their memorial in Tirupattur on October 24 and guru puja at their samadhi in Kalayarkoil on October 28.