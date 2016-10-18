Sleuths of the Idol Wing CID, attached to the Economic Offences Wing, have arrested four people, who had allegedly stolen idols from temples in the district and supplied them to Deenadayalan, the kingpin who smuggled idols to Mumbai and had links with idol smuggler Subash Kapoor.

Based on information given by Deenadayalan and his accomplices, a team led by A.G. Pon Manickavel, Inspector General of Police, Idol Wing, secured the arrest of Kanagaraj (55), R Dinakaran (69), P Periya Nayagam (47) and R Selvaraj (60) from the Town police here on Monday.

The four hailed from Karaikudi. Sensing that the police were after them, the four surrendered before different Village Administrative Officers who handed them over to the Town police. They would be produced before a court in Egmore on Tuesday, he said.