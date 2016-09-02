Within days of the State government suspending former Chief Secretary K. Gnanadesikan and Commissioner of Geology and Mining Atul Anand, the Tamil Nadu IAS Officers’ Association on Friday conducted its special general body meeting here and resolved to seek an appointment with Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to convey its concern over the development directly to her.

The meeting, lasting nearly an hour, was attended by over 50 members. K. Satyagopal, vice-president, chaired the meeting in the absence of P.W.C. Davidar, who is away in the United Kingdom.

“The various issues faced by IAS officers in the State and recent incidents” were discussed at the meeting.