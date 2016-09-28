Indian Air Force has invited applications from unmarried youths, with or without vocational education, for the post of Airmen.

A statement said that job aspirants, who were born between July 7, 1997 and December 20, 2000, should make their online application onwww.airmenselection.gov.inon or before Thursday (September 29). Written test for the selection would be held in January/February 2017.

An A4 print out of the application filled in the website along with all required documents should be sent to Central Airmen Selection Board by October 13, 2016.

Further details could be obtained in the websitewww.airmenselection.gov.inor phone 044-2339-0561; 044-2239-5553 (Extension - 7833) or mail to co.8asc-tn@gov.in