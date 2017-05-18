I-T raids on ‘Gold Winner’ manufacturer’s premises

more-in

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday knocked on the doors of Kaleesuwari Group, suspecting tax evasion. Tax officials searched more than 54 locations connected with the group across India including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu and Kakinada. A senior Income Tax official from the investigating department, said, “We have searched the premises of this group and are looking at all the businesses under its umbrella. We have seized some documents and our team is examining those papers.” The search operation continued late into the night.

The Kaleesuwari Group is known for its cooking oil – Gold Winner Refined Sunflower Oil, Cardia Life and Gold Winner Refined Groundnut Oil. The oil manufacturing segment is headquartered in Chennai and the group has production units in Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Kakinada. It also sells a wide range of dhal products.

According to the website of Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Ltd, the company exports its products to Oman, the UAE, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Tanzania, Malaysia, Seychelles, Kuwait, the US and Qatar with plans for expansion into newer geographies.

An Income Tax official said, “The firm is also into hospitality sector and those premises are also under our scanner.” The officials also searched houses of a district sales agent of the group at MLR Street on Erode-Perundurai Road. At Erode, a lodge near the MGR Statue junction and a godown at Chithode were also searched.

