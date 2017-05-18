I-T officials visit Health Minister’s residence

more-in

Income-Tax officials on Wednesday visited the residence of Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar at Iluppur.

A team of officials from Chennai reportedly sifted through documents stored in a room that was sealed during an earlier raid in April. Their visit lasted over two-and-a-half hours.

Although no details were forthcoming regarding the purpose of the visit, Mr. Vijaya Baskar denied that it was a second round of searches, as was reported in the media. Claiming that the officials merely removed the seal from the room, he maintained that it was just official procedure, and that no documents were seized.