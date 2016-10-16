She was honoured with the degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) by Periyar Maniammai University

“Social ostracism and ridicule as a member of the third gender pushed me to the depths of despair at a very young age. As I gasped for fresh breathe while coming to terms with the identity crisis, I found a soulful solution in Bharatanatyam courtesy my illustrious guru K.P. Kittappa Pillai and he is responsible for what I am today,” said acclaimed Bharatanatyam danseuse Narthaki Natraj.

A practitioner of the celebrated Thanjavur Pani of Bharatanatyam drawing inspiration from the famous Tanjore Quartet musicians, Ms. Nataraj recalls her early ears in Madurai that her initial ``gurus'' were the then tinsel world artistes whom she imitated in street plays.

Gender bias, social apathy and attempts of exploitation forced her to seek a solution and she zeroed in on Bharatanatyam and that too a school that trained the matinee idol Vijayanthimala.

Ms.Natraj, who transcended the barriers of social neglect and identity crisis as a member of the third gender to successfully emerge as a foremost proponent of classical dance, was honoured with the degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) by the Periyar Maniammai University at its convocation here on Friday.

“When I found in the religious literature the exalted space devoted to the third gender, I began realising the meaning of my birth,” Ms. Narthaki recalled in an exclusive chat with The Hindu after accepting the honour from former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi and PMU Chancellor K. Veeramani.

“I never knew then that I was knocking at the doors of an empire when I went to meet Sri Kittappa Pillai but my guru gracefully accepted me as his disciple and the 14 year long gurukula vasam transformed me. I started to go deeper into my art to find the real meaning of my gender,” she said.

“First, I danced for identity, next for fame. Now, I'm dancing for myself as I feel like flying after breaking the boundaries,” she said with an infectious smile.

“My art makes me forget myself while my dance performances makes the audience transcend themselves. God has given me a chance to be a member of the third gender so that I can help the community realise their true, positive potential. That is my goal now,” signs off Ms. Narthaki Nataraj acknowledging the role played by her friend Shakti Bhaskar whom she says is her mentor and lifetime friend.