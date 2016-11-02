Spreading the word:School students taking part in a cleanliness drive organised by NLC India Limited on Tuesday.— Photo : Special Arrangement

Hundreds of students from various schools in Neyveli took part in a mass cleanliness pledge organised by Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited at the launch of the Swachh Bharat Pakhwada celebrations in the township on Tuesday.

S.K. Acharya, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLC India, administered the cleanliness pledge in English to schoolchildren.

Speaking at the event, he said that the student community should be a role model to senior citizens and urged children to allocate more time for maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings. Rakesh Kumar, Director (Finance), administered the pledge in Hindi. V. Thangapandian, Director (Power), Subi Das, Director (Mines) and other senior officials participated.

A release said that NLC India had chalked out a detailed action plan for implementation of the cleanliness drive by engaging schoolchildren. Volunteers of the National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme, Junior Red Cross, Green Cadets, Scouts and Guides will be roped in for cleaning and other awareness programmes to be organised over the next fortnight.

The cleanliness drive would be held in 14 villages including Uthangal, Kottarakuppam, Mettukuppam, Karunguli, Abatharanapuram, Kammapuram, Araskuzhi, Iruppu, Palakollai, Marungur, Muthandikuppam, Kadampuliyur, Vadalur and Venkatampettai.

A group discussion would be organised in Neyveli schools on November 8, followed by a mini-marathon on November 11 to create awareness on the Swachh Bharat mission. The valedictory function will be held on November 15.