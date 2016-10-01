Devotees taking holy dip at Agni Theertham seashore in Rameswaram on Friday on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasai.— Photo: L. Balachandar

Hundreds of devout Hindus from various parts of the country thronged the ‘Agni Theertham’ seashore, Sethukarai and Devipattinam seashore and paid their obeisance to their ancestors on the occasion of ‘Mahalaya Amavasya’ on Friday.

As the day was considered auspicious for performing rituals to ancestors, a large number of Hindus visited the sacred places in the island and performed oblations after taking holy dip in the sea.

While a large section of Hindus took holy dip at Agni Theertham sea, facing the eastern entrance of Sri Ramanathaswamy temple, others took holy dip in the Sethukarai sea in Thirupullani and offered worship at the Adi Jagannatha Perumal Temple there.

A section of Hindus performed the rituals on the Devipattinam seashore too, near the Navapashanam sea temple, dedicated to the Navagrahas, the nine planetary deities. After taking holy dip in the sea, they made offerings to the departed souls and conducted special pujas on the seashores.

Authorities of Sri Ramanathaswamy temple made barricading facilities to regulate the crowd at Agni Theertham and provided basic facilities such as drinking water and sanitation in coordination with local municipality.

The district police had made elaborate security arrangements deploying two Additional Superintendents of Police (ADSPs) and five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and ensured that the event passed off without any untoward incident.

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan directly supervised the security in the island.