The employees of the Salem Steel Plant (SSP), affiliated to various trade unions, and their family members, including children, formed a human chain in front of the plant here on Saturday urging the Centre to drop its move to privatise the unit.

The human chain was organised under the auspices of the Save Salem Steel Joint Committee.

Employees affiliated to the CITU, INTUC, LPF, the Salem Steel Plant SC and ST Officers and Employees Welfare Association, ATP, Pattali Thozhil Sangam, Displaced Employees Association, Other Backward Class Association, and Jansakthi Mazdoor Sangh formed the human chain on the Steel Plant Road.