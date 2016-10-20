Confederation of Indian Industry - will hold its fourth edition of 'Erode HR Conclave' on 'Need for HR Policies and Best Practices' on October 21.

The programme to be held at Hotel Radha Prasad will cover Importance of HR Management, Building HR Capabilties, and Role of HR in Driving Sustainable Business Practices.

P.C. Duraisamy, managing director, Sakthi Masala Pvt Ltd will inaugurate the conclave. The inaugural session will be addressed by P. Muthuvelappan, senior vice-president – HRD, Sakthi Sugars Ltd.

Other speakers are: Purushothaman, director, Astral Consulting Limited ; Narayanan , c hief people officer, Diesel CNC Solutions ; John Franklin , c hief executive officer, DeFrank Group; K K Vendhan , c hief trainer and PRO, Mac Management Consultants ; PR Narendran , l eadership and behaviour trainer, Firebird Institute of Research in Management ; S Neppoleon, manager – HR, Diesel CNC Solutions; G Suresh Kannan, AGM-HR, URC Construction P Ltd; A Palanichamy, general manager – Corporate Affairs, SKM Egg Products Exports (I) Ltd; and VG Suresh, head-HR, Seshasayee Paper;

Registration

Those who want to participate in the conclave should register their names with CII Erode Zone over phone: 0424-2219060 / 9003633779, a release here has said.