The Hindustan Photo Films Manufacturing Company Limited (HPF), which once employed more than 5,000 workers during its heyday, is fast approaching complete shutdown.

Of the 167 people still technically working at the plant, 119 workers have agreed to voluntarily retire by October 15. The plant stopped manufacturing in 2013.

“We have filed another petition before the Madras High Court that is to come up for hearing on October 20. But we think the liquidation process will be complete before then, and so most have agreed to leave the company by October 15,” said H Radhakrishnan, General Secretary of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), HPF.

Arm twist

A section of the workers at the plant have also accused the company management, and even the unions, of trying to arm-twist them and getting them to leave. K Santhanam, a former union leader, said that the company was trying to deduct around 60-70 percent of the workers’ compensation in the form of advances and Income Tax. “We have filed a case, but the company and the unions have been trying to scare the workers into leaving the company before it comes up for hearing on October 20,” Mr. Santhanam said.

The public sector company is a “classic case of good intentions paving the way for a disaster,” according to Dharmalingam Venugopal, Director of the Nilgiri Documentation Center.

“The enterprise was doomed to failure right from the beginning. It was conceptualised that having a public sector undertaking, will allow for small scale and ancilliary units to also survive. But the film industry was moving so fast that the products manufactured at HPF became obsolete,” Mr. Venugopal added.

Medical facility

There have been proposals to turn the plant into a medical facility, a college, an entertainment center, and to even let nature reclaim the land.