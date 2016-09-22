Management of a stone quarry nearby raises objections; likely to file a case

The district administration’s noble initiative for transforming the lives of gypsy families living at Azhagiyapandiapuram near Maanur in the district by providing them concrete houses with basic infrastructure facilities may get scuttled following the objections being raised by the management of a stone quarry functioning near the upcoming ‘Narikorava Colony.’

When the members of 38 gypsy families, all living in small tents in hostile conditions in an isolated area along with their children, approached District Collector M. Karunakaran with the plea for providing them free house sites as it was done for the benefit of 37 gypsy families of Park Town in Valliyoor in the past, the Collector asked them a few questions to know if they had admitted their children in schools.

Only after satisfying himself that the gypsy children were studying in nearby schools, Dr. Karunakaran asked his subordinates to identify suitable land for the applicants, who assured the Collector that they would never allow their children to beg on the streets.

Encouraged by the gypsies’ response, the Collector and his subordinates identified the land at Vaagaikulam for constructing concrete houses for the gypsies and Dr. Karunakaran subsequently released Rs. 54.37 lakh from the interest accrued from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project Neighbourhood Development Programme Fund and Rs. 59.63 lakh from District Backward Class and Minorities Welfare Fund to execute the housing project for the gypsies on an outlay of Rs. 1.14 crore.

Even as the construction of the houses for gypsies commenced, they were also given ration cards, Gypsy Welfare Board membership cards and even free mixer grinder, wet grinder and fan.

However, the district administration’s painful efforts for transforming the lives of the gypsies may go in vain as the administration of a quarry functioning nearby has opposed the creation of the gypsy colony near the quarry and has planned to approach the court for obtaining an interim stay.

“The distance between the upcoming gypsy colony and the quarry is more than 250 metres and hence the quarry management may generously allow the ongoing construction to proceed. Instead, they can extend the quarry operations in the opposite direction. If the gypsies get an all-weather roof over their head, the consequent transformation will enable them to enter the mainstream,” said a senior revenue official involved in this cause.