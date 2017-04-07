Hotter weekend ahead in T.N.

more-in

Many interior parts of the State will have to brace up for a hotter weekend as the day temperature is expected to be two degrees above normal.

Prolonged dry weather and cloudless sky conditions have led to day temperature peaking beyond an uncomfortably hot 40 degree Celsius in places such as Vellore. Places like Dharmapuri, Tiruttani, Tiruchi, Madurai and Salem were under the grip of sizzling heat with the mercury level touching 39 degree Celsius.

Meteorological department officials say the interior places across the State would experience the heat more. The maximum temperature is expected to between 38 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius for the next four days.

S.Balachandran, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, said coastal districts would have a day temperature up to 37 degree Celsius.

“These are seasonal changes and the temperature level would gradually start rising across the State as peak summer is approaching. We don’t expect any major rainfall except for convective activity.

A trough runs from south interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu and this may bring light showers in very few areas,” he said.

Chennaiites may enjoy better weather compared to their counterparts in the suburbs that are away from the coast.

The officials said the city has been spared from gruelling heat thanks to the cool south easterlies and easterly winds.

The hot westerly winds is not yet strong and this has helped temperature stay under control.

In its recent outlook for summer, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that the seasonal mean temperature is likely to be warmer by 0.5 degree Celsius in Tamil Nadu between April and June.

The gradual warming of sea surface temperature over the equatorial Pacific is likely to influence the weather.