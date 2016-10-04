The Hosur Municipality’s proposed CNG Biomethanisation Bottling Plant is in the final stages of completion.

The plant, being set up by Hosur Municipality in partnership with SK & Co, a Salem-based CNG bottling company, is set for completion by the end of this month.

With an optimal capacity of 25 to 30 metric tonnes per day, the plant will initially source 10 metric tonnes per day of municipal waste from Hosur Municipality. The waste from the Municipality will largely be household and septic tank waste, says Sunderavadanam, managing director, SK & Co.

Besides the sourced municipal waste, the company will source waste from hotels, farmers and weekly markets, poultry farms. There are a number of big hotels and restaurants along the highway, and the company also proposes to reach out beyond Hosur, including Thally, Bagalur, and Krishangiri. “We have already inked a contract with a fruit juice centre in Krishnagiri, and similarly, as the plant is commissioned, waste will be sourced,” says Mr.Sunderavadanam. The company has two vehicles of 15 tonne capacity each. The by-product of the methanisation process is methane and organic slurry. For every 10 tonne of waste, 400 kilogram of methane is generated.

According to Mr. Sunderavadanam, the enriched methane will be compressed in cylinders of 10 kilogram and sold both for household cooking and hotels.

The municipality will trade off 10 tonnes of its waste to the plant, which will purchase per tonne of waste at Rs.222.

The plant is being set up at a cost of Rs.1.9 crore, partly funded by the private party and the rest funded under the local body grant under Integrated Urban Development Mission. As of date, machinery installation is awaited, and the plant is likely to be commissioned by November. An estimated 85 metric tonnes of waste get generated within Hosur Municipality. Of this, about 10 metric tonnes is said to be hotel waste and the rest falls under household waste. The municipality currently follows segregation at source, and the biodegradable waste is sent to the compost yard. The bio-CNG bottling plant is being set at the Municipality compose yard.