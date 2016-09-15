Missing bustle:Buses lined up at Jujuvadi on the Tamil Nadu border.— PHOTO: N. Bashkaran

The Hosur bus stand wore a desolate look Wednesday, signalling a sense of resignation over the protracted lock-down of the inter-State border here.

Unlike in the past when the bus stand was teeming with public desperate for buses, there was no sign of people waiting.

Tamil Nadu Police personnel continued to staff the inter-State border at Jujuvadi while the RAF remained stationed at the Athibelli post on Karnataka border.

However, a steady line of buses waited at Jujuvadi to pick up people walking across from Athibelli in Tamil Nadu.

Even as Bengaluru was reportedly inching back to normality in lieu of the lifting of the curfew, the freeze in the movement at the border continued.

It had come to be clear that the inter-State traffic will remain stalled for at least the remaining days of this week.