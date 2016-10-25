The corporation’s hospital in Maniyanoor has been selected for strengthening under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) assisted Tamil Nadu Urban Health Care Project.

The agency had extended a loan of Rs. 1,548 crore for urban health care project in the State that includes upgrade and construction of hospitals in 17 cities.

Under the project, the hospital in Maniyanoor in Ward 50 in Kondalampatti Zone has been selected.

It would get a new building and more beds, a modern operation theatre, state-of-art laboratory, and X-ray and scan machines.

The new buildings would come up in the vacant land in the existing hospital premises that would have advanced equipments and facilities in par with global standards.

Corporation Commissioner K.R. Selvaraj said that the new facility would help serve more people in the city as it would have adequate infrastructure in place.

Currently there are 16 urban primary health care centres in the corporation limits. Officials said that proposal could be for 100-bedded hospital to be established at a cost of Rs. 20 crore.

Only after discussion, the plan could be known exactly, they added.