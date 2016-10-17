Hosiery manufacturers are looking up to the Union Government to frame a policy to bring the main raw materials meant for production of apparels and undergarments, like cotton, under a controlled pricing regime to avoid any huge price fluctuations.

In the wake of Union Government’s plans to draft a comprehensive domestic trade policy (retail and wholesale) , the South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association (SIHMA) has sent a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to the Government to treat at least cotton, the main raw material in hosiery industry, as essential commodity and then control its prices.

“We wanted the prices of raw materials like cotton to be controlled as the frequent upward revisions of cotton prices had been affecting the costing of apparels. Since the orders are taken in advance, such price hikes either reduces the profits or sometime even force the manufacturers end up registering losses”, SIHMA president A. C. Eswaran told The Hindu .

According to hosiery manufacturers, clothing is as indispensable commodity as food grains and hence, its raw materials need to be treated as essential commodity for price control measures.