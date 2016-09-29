The violence erupted in Karnataka on Cauvery issue unleashing attacks on Tamil Nadu registered vehicles looks to have transmitted a severe cascading effect on the hosiery industry in Tirupur knitwear cluster.

With majority of truck operators here still not confident to go through Karnataka post violence and businessmen too did not want to take chances, a good chunk of hosiery cargoes from the cluster are now dispatched to Western and northern regions of the country through longer routes via Andhra Pradesh to circumvent Karnataka.

“This peculiar situation is demanding us to pay more on transport charges as the distances naturally have shot up when opting for longer routes to meet delivery deadlines.

At the same time, the final costs on the products cannot be increased as many of the bulk orders were taken in advance with a fixed price quotation”, pointed out A. C. Eswaran, president of South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association.

Such increase in transportation charges shrink profits and it could even end up in losses if volume was lower or costing did not have adequate buffer to minimise unexpected losses.

However, manufacturers point out that there was no other option left for them and cargoes have to dispatched at any cost otherwise which the buyer would start sourcing from other clusters in the country.

“We prefer trucks to send cargoes due to the flexibility to dispatch the consignments even at the 11th hour and also it could be sent to any destination, both of which is not possible through train”, said the manufacturers.

Tirupur Lorry Owners Association president C. N. Ramasamy said it would take some more time before trucks start going through Karnataka in full swing.