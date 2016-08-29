The Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops has set its focus on expanding utility of drip irrigation scheme and popularising protected cultivation methods.

For promoting drip irrigation, small farmers are given 100 per cent subsidy and others are entitled to 75 per cent subsidy. In the last five years, subsidy totalling Rs. 51 crore was provided to 9,534 beneficiaries for installation of drip irrigation in 9,300 hectares. This year alone, Rs. 31.10 crore will be utilised as subsidy for covering 4,662 hectares under drip irrigation, according to official figures.

At a recent meeting in Kavindapadi, farmers were sensitised to what officials described as the methods of doubling production and tribling income through drip irrigation and protected cultivation. Officials and agricultural experts discussed the utility derived from the schemes of National Horticulture Board for turmeric, banana, tapioca, amla, flower, mango and other crops.

During the current year, subsidy of Rs. 2.41 crore will be provided to farmers dependent on horticulture crops raised in 295 hectares.

A subsidy of Rs. 8.58 crore was disbursed for 11,382 beneficiaries who had raised horticulture crops in an area of 9,306 hectares, Environment Minister K.C. Karuppannan, who inaugurated the sensitisation programme, said.

The Department will likewise accord importance for protected cultivation through creation of shade nets and green houses, for which Rs. 77.8 lakh will be spent during this year, officials said.