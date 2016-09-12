Homage paid to Immanuel Sekaran

Leading the masses: Ministers M. Manikandan, V.M. Rajalakshmi and MP A. Anwar Raja paying homage at Immanuvel Sekaran memorial in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. Photo: L. Balachandar

Dalit leader’s death anniversary passes off peacefully

Tamil Nadu Ministers led scores of people in paying homage to Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran on the occasion of his 59th death anniversary here on Sunday, amid a massive security cordon thrown by police around the district.

After the family members of the late leader and people from Sellur, his native village in Mudukulathur block, paid their obeisance, Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare V. M. Rajalakshmi and leaders of political parties paid their homage by placing wreaths at the memorial.

The police had deployed more than 5,000 personnel as a large number of people from various parts of the district and surrounding districts made a beeline for the memorial to pay their respects to the leader, who actively took part in caste reform activities before he was murdered in 1957.

After violence broke out during the death anniversary in 2011, resulting in the death of six Dalits in police firing, the district administration and the police clamped prohibitory order and banned all types of hired vehicles from carrying volunteers to the memorial.

For the fourth successive year, the event passed off without any untoward incident this time.

“Everything went off well and there was no untoward incident in any part of the district,” Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan told The Hindu. All the 119 prohibited routes were guarded with picketing and patrolling, he added.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) J.K. Tripathy supervised the security. Three Inspector Generals of Police, four Deputy Inspector Generals of police, 16 SPs, four Assistant SPs, 12 Additional SPs and 18 Deputy SPs maintained tight vigil. A commando team deployed an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and assisted the local police in crowd management. The district police brought the entire town under the security ring and monitored the crowd movement through digital eyes by installing CCTV cameras at all strategic points.

After a sedate start in the morning, hundreds of volunteers – men and women – from across the district and from neighbouring districts thronged the memorial in the evening and paid their homage.

Those who paid homage included DMK leaders and former Ministers A. Tamilarasi, V. Sathyamurthy, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, Congress MLA ‘Malaysia’ Pandi, TMC leader Ram Prabu, former Punjab MP and leader of Save Bahujan Movement Pramod Kureel.

The police spent some anxious moments in the evening as Puthiya Tamilagam leader Dr. Krishnasamy and Tamizhaga Munnetra Kazhagam leader John Pandian turned up after 6 p.m., more than two hours behind the time slots allotted to them to pay their homage. The police expected the event to wind up by 6 p.m., but it went beyond 7 p.m.

Last year too, Dr. Krishnasamy failed to stick to the schedule.

The police had registered a case against him under Sections 143 (Unlawful assembly) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SP Manivannan had recently directed the investigating officer to complete the investigation and file charge sheet at the earliest. This time also, the police were expected to book the two leaders for violating police orders.