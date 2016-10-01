Hindu Makkal Katchi performed a special puja at Kasi Viswanatha Temple here for the health and well-being of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and a speedy resolution to the Cauvery water crisis between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Karnataka has to obey directions of the Supreme Court. Cauvery Management Board should be formed immediately, the HMK president Arjun Sampath told reporters here

He also praised the efforts of the Indian army in carrying out surgical strikes within Pakistani territory. “All efforts must be taken to free Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as well,” he added.

On the murder of Hindu outfit leader, C. Sasikumar, Mr. Sampath said that two prominent functionaries from various Hindu outfits had been murdered in the last two weeks. Members of Hindu outfits need to be protected, he said demanding Rs. 10 lakh compensation in such “targeted killings”. Compensation should also be given to those who property had been vandalized in Coimbatore, following Sasikumar’s death, he demanded.