A history sheeter, who recently joined the BJP and held the post of district youth wing president, was hacked to death by a gang in broad daylight here on Tuesday. The victim, Jana alias Janarthanan (32), hailing from Kuyilapalayam near Puducherry, was a close associate of Manikandan, a rowdy element, and had several cases, including abduction and murder, pending against him in various police stations in Puducherry and Villupuram district.

Police said Janarthanan was returning home after appearing before a local court in Villupuram in connection with a case relating to abduction of a teacher in Thirukovilur in 2008. Janarthanan was riding the two-wheeler on the Villupuram-Puducherry Road with his friend Suresh (39).

When they were crossing a railway bridge, a four-member gang following them on two motorcycles hurled a country-made bomb.

The bomb exploded, injuring them. They fell off the motorcycle.

The gang hacked Janarthanan with sickles and fled the scene.