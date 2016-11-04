Six persons were arrested on a charge of murdering a Hindu Munnani party worker here on Wednesday night.

The arrested were Dharmar alias V. Dharamaraj (39), leader of Hindu Makkal Katchi, P. Ragavan (29), V. Deenadayalan (32), P. Kulandaivel (25), M. Gnanajothi (28), all from Dindigul, and S. Prasanth (27) from Coimbatore district.

All the accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate Court here and remanded in judicial custody.

Hindu Munnani functionary Manimaran (38) of Mettupatti was hacked to death by a gang on Monday night. His wife Priya was also injured when she tried to protect her husband fro the attack.

The police suspect that prior enmity and skirmishes during installation of Vinayagar idol during Vinayagar Charthurthi festival at Mettupatti could be the reason for the murder.