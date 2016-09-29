Hindu Munnani district president R. Annadurai has lodged a complaint with Veerapandi police here on Wednesday alleging that five men on two motorcycles chased and tried to attack him.

Mr. Annadurai told The Hindu that the incident took place while he was returning from the textile unit he runs at Palavanchipalayam, to his house alongside Tirupur-Dharapuram road during the early hours of the day.

“Three persons who came on a motorcycle intercepted my car after following for some distance. In the meantime, two persons on another motorcycle came to the side of my car and started hitting the car. I immediately swirled the car to the right and escaped from the spot”, he said.

The rider who intercepted Annadurai’s car from the front was reportedly wearing a helmet, while the two pillion riders had their face covered.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons who came on a motorcycle poured fuel on a shop run by a BJP functionary alongside Tirupur-Kangayam highway and threw a lit matchstick.

The shop sells spare parts to stitching units in Tirupur knitwear cluster.

Damaged

Stocks of spares kept outside the shop were damaged with loss yet to be ascertained.

A policeman made a vain attempt to catch the miscreants.

Both the cases were being inquired by the city police.

Hindu Munnani state president Kishore Kumar said that going by the versions of the policeman and Annadurai, same persons could have been involved in the two incidents.