A Hindu Munnani worker,who had set himself ablaze a few days back, apprehending arrest in connection with the violent incidents during the September 23 funeral of the outfit’s district spokesperson, succumbed to burn injuries today, police said.

Anand Kumar (30), secretary of Mettur block in Podanur area here had set himself ablaze on October 4, fearing arrest in connection with the incidents during the funeral procession of the outfit’s spokesperson Sasikumar.

Some relatives and others had managed to douse the flames before getting him admitted to the Government hospital here.

Kumar, who suffered 60 per cent burns, died this afternoon, police said.

A large contingent of police personnel were posted at the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police suspect he took the extreme step as they had recently questioned his colleagues about him.

On September 22, Sasikumar (36) was hacked to death by some persons while returning home on his two wheeler at night.

The state wide bandh called by the outfit next day, when his funeral was also held, had turned violent in some parts in Coimbatore, with a police jeep set on fire and three personnel sustaining burns.