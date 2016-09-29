Hindu Munnani Tirupur district president R. Annadurai lodged a complaint with the Veerapandi police on Wednesday alleging that persons riding two motorcycles chased him and tried to attack him.

Mr. Annadurai told The Hindu that the incident took place while he was returning home from his textile unit at Palavanchipalayam during the early hours of the day.

“Three persons who came on a motorcycle intercepted my car. In the meantime, two persons on another motorcycle came close to my car and started hitting the vehicle. I immediately swerved the car to the right and escaped from the spot,” he said.

He alleged that the rider who intercepted his car from the front was wearing a helmet, while the two pillion riders had covered their face with towels.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons who came on a motorcycle poured fuel on a shop run by a BJP functionary on Tirupur-Kangayam highway and threw a lit matchstick.

The shop sells spareparts to stitching units in Tirupur knitwear cluster. Stocks of spares kept outside the shop were damaged but the loss is yet to be ascertained. A policeman chased the miscreants, but could not catch them.

Hindu Munnani State president Kishore Kumar told this paper that based on the report of the policeman and Annadurai, it seems the same people were involved.

