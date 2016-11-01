A Hindu Munnani party cadre was murdered by a five-member gang in his house at Mettupatti near here on Monday.

The deceased, Manimaran, was an auto driver.

The police said that a five-member gang barged into his house and hacked him with lethal weapons.

Wife injured

His wife Priya was also injured when she tried to protect him from the attack.

They were rushed to the Dindigul GH.

But Manimaran succumbed to his injuries.

His wife in under treatment at Dindigul GH.

Prior enmity during installation of Vinayagar idol during the Vinayagar Charthurtthi festival at Mettupatti could be behind the murder, the police added.