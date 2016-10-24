Seeing red:Hindu outfits beginning the signature campaign in front of the Nagaraja Temple in Nagercoil on Sunday.

Members of various Hindu outfits began a signature campaign against the district police on Sunday. They were protesting against the alleged collection of fees for bandobust duty during ‘Ayudha puja’ festival across the district.

Hindu outfits, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleged that the district police prevented many Hindus from celebrating traditional Hindu festivals, thus denying them their rights.

The outfits were demanding the immediate transfer of the Superintendent of Police. Rajan, BJP town president, presided over the signature campaign that began in front of Nagaraja Temple in Nagercoil. BJP State vice- president M.R. Gandhi inaugurated the signature campaigning.

Raja, secretary of Hindu Temple Federation, Nagercoil Municipal Chairperson M. Meena Dev and other leaders were present.

Misa Soman, district president of the Hindu Munnani, presided and inaugurated the movement at Eraniel.

The protesters claimed that they had obtained over one lakh signatures across the district on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP executive committee meeting held in Kanniyakumari also condemned the “anti-Hindu attitude of the district police”.