V.O.Chidambaranar Port Trust celebrated Hindi Day here on Friday.

In order propagate the official language, various training programmes and competitions were conducted for the port officials, officials of other government establishments and school children in and around Thoothukudi town.

According to a statement, Navdeep Raj, DIG and Commanding Officer, Indian Coast Guard Station, Thoothukudi, who was the chief guest, appreciated the efforts taken to impart Hindi classes to port officials and port schools.

He distributed prizes to winners of various competitions such as noting and drafting, elocution, Hindi typing, singing and rangoli.

Anantha Chandra Bose, Port Chairman, who presided over and delivered the keynote address, lauded the initiative taken by the Hindi Section to improve the usage of official language among the officials.

S. Natarajan, Deputy Chairman, guest of honour, emphasised the need for learning Hindi so that the essence of classical language Tamil could be propagated to the other parts of the country.

