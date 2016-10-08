: The Madras High Court Bench here has dismissed a public interest litigation petition that sought for a direction to the Centre to make installation of airbags and other passenger safety equipment mandatory in all kinds of cars and other heavy motor vehicles irrespective of the brand, model, size and price.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran rejected the plea, pending in the court since 2014, on the ground that the petitioner’s request required either enactment of a new law or amending the existing laws which was within the realm of Parliament and not within the domain of the court to issue directions.

“Making a law is the wisdom of the legislature. We cannot issue any direction as prayed for,” the judges said while dismissing the PIL petition filed by K. Baskaran of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district seeking a direction to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to take the lead in making airbags mandatory.

Stressing the need for installing airbags in all kinds of motor vehicles including cars, buses and trucks, the petitioner said 84.27 lakh road accidents had taken place in the country in just two years between 2012 and 2014. Those who met with the accidents had either died or suffered injuries either due to their failure to wear seatbelts or non-availability of airbags.

Further, stating that most of the low-priced cars, public transport vehicles and trucks were not equipped with airbags, he said that it was of utmost importance that airbags were made mandatory in all motor vehicles to prevent loss of life.